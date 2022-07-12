The Otsego County Board of Representatives hired a neighboring county’s administrator as its new county administrator Wednesday, July 6, after a lengthy closed door discussion.
The board unanimously approved the appointment of Schoharie County Administrator Steven Wilson to the Otsego county administrator position after conducting interviews with the top candidates and discussing the appointment behind closed doors.
Board Chairman David Bliss, R-Cherry Valley, Middlefield, Roseboom, said the county received seven applications for the position after Joshua Beams resigned from the position in May, citing health reasons.
“I was not anticipating filling this position so quickly,” Bliss said.
Bliss said Wilson was Schoharie County’s first administrator and is “very well qualified” for the position. “He has been re-appointed multiple times to that position by the board.”
Bliss said Wilson will help the county as he already has experience as a county administrator and budget director. Prior to running Schoharie County, Wilson was employed by the federal government, Bliss said.
According to the Schoharie County website, Wilson became the first county executive Nov. 1, 2015, and serves as the county’s administrator, budget officer, chief operating officer and director of economic development.
“We’re excited to bring him to the county,” Bliss said.
According to the resolution, Wilson will begin work Aug. 8. The contract is for three years, ending Aug. 7, 2025 at an annual salary not to exceed $100,000.
Prior to the closed door session Assemblyman Brian Miller addressed the board about his assembly district and asked representatives if they had any concerns.
Miller currently serves the 101st Assembly District that covers 25 towns in seven counties in the state, from New Hartford in Oneida County to the town of Montgomery in Orange County, he said. His district covers the Mohawk Valley to the Hudson Valley and Orange County where several New York City Police Department and Fire Department of New York employees live.
Board Vice Chair Margaret Kennedy, R-Hartwick, Milford, New Lisbon asked Miller about how long it will take to get all of upstate covered with broadband.
Miller said about 2% of the state isn’t covered with broadband and unfortunately, that is mainly in upstate. He said he didn’t have an answer for Kennedy, but did say the COVID-19 pandemic did show 100% of the state should be covered.
Adrienne Martini, D-Oneonta Wards 3 and 4, asked how municipalities should budget knowing there is high inflation and gas prices. She also asked what the state could do to combat it for residents.
Miller responded there was a bill in the Assembly to suspend sales tax on essential items, but it wasn’t passed. He said the recently passed $122 billion state budget isn’t sustainable and will need to be addressed next session.
“We just had to move $450,000 from the sales tax line to pay for fuel for our highway department,” Daniel Wilber, R-Burlington, Edmeston, Exeter, Plainfield, said.
Miller said he was concerned about the agricultural community because of the high diesel prices.
Keith McCarty, R-Richfield, Springfield, asked “Any thoughts on raising money for HEAP recipients?”
Miller responded, “I’m sure there will be a discussion.”
Miller thanked the board for listening and reminded them he was a phone call away.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.