On Monday July 18, The Otsego county IGA committee discussed plans to allocate ARPA funds to the IT refresh project, Otsego County Mental Health, the Town of Roseboom, the Town of Oneonta, The Village of Cherry Valley and the Village of Unadilla. The committee also discussed what has already been allocated, and what projects are still pending approval for ARPA funding.
Allen Ruffles, county treasurer, said that 13 million was requested by Otsego county and only 11.5 million was received. The IGA committee plans on allocating funds for other projects such as the ambulance line, destination marketing, tiny homes, premium pay, and the village of Cooperstown. The committee also discussed plans to distribute $50,000 for all municipalities within the county, but there are currently more requests for funding then money received leaving the council to postpone the decision until the October meeting. Currently, the committee allocated 1.9 million for the IT refresh project, $203,700 for the Otsego County Mental Health, $12,030 for the Town of Roseboom, $50,000 for the Town of Oneonta, $40,000 for the Village of Cherry Valley and $16,793 for the Village of Unadilla.
The reconciliation process and the June 2022 sales tax quarterly reconciliation payments led to a large negative adjustment for every county while the city experienced a dramatic increase in their 2022 payment, Ruffles said. Otsego experienced the largest loss out of the New York counties due to Otsego being one of the top three counties that rely heavily on sales tax and tourism. Due to the negative adjustment and the decrease in sales tax, the committee discussed plans to reserve some of the ARPA funds to avoid a negative deficit and to create a safety net.
Stabilization plans for smaller businesses was also discussed during the meeting. However, money can only be allocated to businesses to support the public health response to help them safeguard against COVID-19. IDA specific projects were not included to fit for ARPA funding and money can only be distributed for loans or grants to mitigate financial hardships, technical assistance for counseling, rehabilitation of commercial properties and support for microbusinesses such as childcare transportation, Ruffles said.
Other future plans for funding include a two year ambulance project, funding for nonprofits, Bassett hospital training and a fire training center.
