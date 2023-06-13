Two members of the public urged the Otsego County Board of Representatives Wednesday, June 7 to reconsider the county’s recent actions regarding migrants and asylum seekers.
Otsego joined other upstate counties May 16 in issuing emergency declarations aimed at stopping New York City from sending asylum seekers — who were expected to arrive in droves as federal Title 42 immigration policy expired May 11 — to hotels in neighboring communities.
Title 42 placed pandemic-related restrictions on people requesting asylum at the border and allowed migrants crossing the border to be expelled from the U.S.
Otsego County’s 30-day state of emergency is slated to last until June 15. Gov. Kathy Hochul issued an executive order declaring a disaster emergency statewide May 9, effective through June 8.
Otsego County Board of Representatives Chairman David Bliss declared the state of emergency, and at the same time issued an executive order which provides the county with access to potential federal and state funding necessary for support of any asylum seekers who may arrive in the county.
Bliss said in a statement announcing the state of emergency on May 16 he was concerned that without a plan addressing the potential “influx of migrants resulting from the change in federal Title 42, we may see a substantial increase in homelessness in our communities, as well as an excessive financial burden on the citizens of Otsego County.”
Bliss said Wednesday that Otsego County didn’t act until after Hochul issued the executive order at the state level.
“There are subtle differences in our and the other counties’ [executive orders] in language that make ours quite different,” Bliss said, adding that it doesn’t affect the work of the Otsego Refugee Resettlement Coalition in Oneonta.
Reina Fostyk, a lawyer who lives and works in Cooperstown with the Farmworker Legal Assistance Clinic at Cornell School of Law, said Wednesday that it would cost the county a lot of money to defend the order in court, citing Tuesday’s decision by a federal district court judge to issue a preliminary injunction barring Orange and Rockland counties from executing similar orders.
Fostyk said the order doesn’t make sense during tourist season in Otsego County, since “hotels are booked to capacity, so they have no incentive to make a contract with New York City to take migrants in right now.”
She added that if the situation continues into the fall, it may interfere with hotel owners’ right to contract and do business.
Fostyk also said the order may send the wrong message to many farms in Otsego County.
“Farmers who typically house their farmworkers on the farms that they work on might wonder if they’re in violation of the order simply by offering them housing as they always have done,” she said.
Cindy Falk, a village of Cooperstown trustee who said she spoke as an individual and not in her trustee capacity, said Wednesday that the large increase in migrants coming across the border does not seem to have lasted beyond the expiration of Title 42 on May 11.
Falk also said the right term is “asylum seekers,” not “undocumented,” since they are following the procedure set up by the federal government for seeking asylum, in which they arrive at the border, file an asylum claim and wait for a court date.
As a result of that process, asylum seekers don’t qualify for cash assistance, food benefits, government-sponsored health care or several other services provided by the county.
“They largely rely on nonprofit agencies and individual goodness,” Falk said.
Otsego County Administrator Steve Wilson said he worked with County Attorney Denise J.B. Hollis on the asylum seekers issue and pulled together a special meeting of department heads where they started to think through the impacts, such what the response would be if a bus of 30 to 50 people showed up unexpectedly, even if they came with some funding.
“We’ve heard from other counties that the communication [from the state and New York City] is confusing at best,” Wilson said. “Administratively, there is a lot of confusion, so we need to get ready for that. We need to understand so that we can be prepared to welcome these folks who are not ... illegal aliens.”
Wilson said he recommends that a working group of county department heads and community organizations be formed to gather information and come back with “some ways to cope with this.”
“Let’s see if we can find a way to go forward,” Wilson said. “What I hope will happen is ... there will be a steady stream of updates and education for the whole board on this.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.