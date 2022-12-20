The Otsego County Health Department said Tuesday that influenza continues to cause widespread illness.
"There has been an unprecedented number of flu cases reported this season. Since October 2022 there has been 435 positive cases reported," a media release from the department said. "This is already a large increase from last season where 242 total cases were reported for the entire season October 2021-September 2022."
Flu seems to be causing illness in children 18 and younger at a higher rate than those 18 and over, according to the release
Otsego County statistics show:
• 19.1% of reported cases in 0-5 year olds,
• 24.8% in 6-10 year olds,
• 19.1% in 11-18 year olds,
• 19.1% in 19-50 year olds and
•13.8% in 51 and older.
Officials urged vaccination for everyone 6 months and older. Contact a primary care provider or the Otsego County Department of Health 607-547-4230 for information on vaccination.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.