The Otsego Land Trust will open up a refurbished hiking trail in Roseboom, aided by a donation.
According to a media release, the land trust, along with the Otsego County Conservation Association and Otsego 2000, will have a trail opening and guided hike event at Lordsland Preserve from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 24. The event will begin at the Doc Ahlers Trailhead, followed by a 3/4-mile moderate hike on the forest trail, the release said. The Doc Ahlers Trail (Blue Trail) is one of the featured hikes on the Otsego Outdoors Spring Challenge.
Henry Horvath, a Cooperstown high schooler, raised more than $3,700 for Otsego Outdoors by accepting sponsorships and climbing Mt. Denali in Alaska with his father, Tim. Denali is the highest peak in North America.
“Through Henry’s initiative and the generosity of his supporters, we can build on this momentum and offer people new and improved trail options,” said Ellen Pope, executive director of Otsego 2000.
The hiking trails have been revived with new trail markers, a roadside sign, and two new trailhead kiosks that were built by members of the construction technology and management class at SUNY Delhi, according to the release.
“I’m really happy that I’ve been able to help fund an exciting new trail at the Lordsland Preserve and can’t wait to try it out,” Horvath said.
Lordsland Preserve in Roseboom, has been a protected property with public hiking trails since 1971, the release said. Initially protected by The Nature Conservancy, its ownership was transferred to the Otsego Land Trust in 2019.
“Lordsland Preserve offers almost 80 acres of woodland habitat to explore,” according to Greg Farmer at the land trust. “Thanks to our partners, the trail from Doc Ahlers Road offers a whole new perspective.”
Those interested can register for the free April 24 event by contacting Marcie Foster at marcie@otsegolandtrust.org or 607-547-2366, ext. 103.
For more information visit, www.otsegolandtrust.org
