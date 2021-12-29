Otsego's COVID death toll continues to rise

The Otsego County Department of Health reported Monday that two more people had died of COVID, bringing the county’s total to 95.
The department reported on its website that 17 new cases were reported Monday and there were 217 active cases in the county. There were 17 county residents hospitalized.
The seven-day average of positive tests in the county was 8.8%.
To help fight the spread of the disease, Milford will host one of 13 new state testing sites for COVID-19.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the new testing sites to address the recent surge in COVID-19 cases on Friday.
“To get through this winter surge and protect New Yorkers, we will use every tool at our disposal,” Hochul said in a media release. “By mobilizing testing sites throughout the state, we will make sure testing is more accessible and convenient for New Yorkers. We will continue to expand testing availability to every corner of the state, evaluating where more capacity and additional sites are needed soon.”
Sites are being mobilized with all locations scheduled to open on Dec. 29. Upon launch, all sites will offer RT-PCR testing. Rapid antigen and rapid PCR tests will also be available within a few days of opening.
The Milford site will be at the American Legion Post at 86 W. Main St.
It will be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
The website is open now to make an appointment. The site will also be open to walk-ins. To make an appointment, visit https://tinyurl.com/3ycv8f8t
