Major League Baseball alumni and Pathfinder Village residents will gather at Cooperstown’s Doubleday Field during a third annual skills clinic set for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29.
More than 60 players from Pathfinder Village in Edmeston, a residential community and service provider for people with Down syndrome and other disabilities, will attend to practice hitting, fielding and throwing under the tutelage of past professional players, according to a Pathfinder media release. This year’s MLB Players Alumni Association members will include:
• Clint Hurdle, the former manager of the Colorado Rockies and Pittsburgh Pirates.
• Tom Carroll, a retired pitcher with the 1974-75 “Big Red Machine” Cincinnati Reds.
• Jonah Bayliss, a past relief pitcher for Kansas City and Pittsburgh.
• Gary Holle, a former first baseman and pinch hitter for the Texas Rangers.
• David Palmer, formerly with the Montreal Expos.
• Dickie Noles, a relief pitcher for the 1980 World Series-winning Philadelphia Phillies.
• C.J. Riefenhauser, a former left-handed pitcher for the Tampa Bay Rays; and
• Evan Scribner, a right-handed pitcher who played for San Diego, Oakland, and Seattle.
“Doubleday and Cooperstown are hallowed grounds for everyone who loves Baseball,” Hurdle said. “At our past clinics, it was heartening to see the 100% effort and the recognition that the athletes have done something that they didn’t know they could do. It really hits home.
“We all feel like a million bucks lining up on the baselines at Doubleday,” Hurdle added. “Our instructors get ‘infield dust’ in their eyes. Sharing Baseball with adults with special needs — it re-ignites our passion for the game and shows that Baseball really can celebrate the human spirit and unite all of us.”
The event is organized by MLB Player Association staff and volunteers, including Dr. Joseph Dutkowsky of Cooperstown, a pediatric orthopedic surgeon with Bassett Healthcare Network. Other volunteers include Dan and Cindy Codi of Marlboro, Dan Jason of Schenectady, Greg Aidala of Albany, Bishop Edward Scharfenberger of Albany, Brandon Clark of Edmeston, and Carole and Dr. Michael Lachance of Cooperstown.
Each player will receive a personalized jersey. The players will also receive autographed balls, trading cards, and have their own baseball cards created as mementos of the experience.
Pathfinder Village is a non-profit, livable community devoted to supporting people who have Down syndrome and other intellectual and developmental disabilities.
For more information, visit Pathfinder Village’s social media or its website, pathfindervillage.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.