We were glad to see U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visit Taiwan Tuesday, and even more glad to see the visit was a unifying issue here at home.
Chinese officials are not as happy as we are about the visit, and that’s just too bad.
Pelosi arrived in Taiwan late Tuesday, the Associated Press reported, becoming the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island claimed by China, which quickly announced that it would conduct military maneuvers in retaliation for her presence.
Pelosi, who arrived aboard a U.S. Air Force jet, has sought for decades to focus attention on Chinese democracy movements. She traveled to Tiananmen Square in 1991, two years after China crushed a wave of democracy protests.
The Biden administration did not explicitly urge Pelosi to call off her plans. It was a signal that the U.S. will not take orders from China, and will conduct diplomacy as it sees fit.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Washington’s stance “on the Taiwan issue is bankrupting its national credibility.”
“Some American politicians are playing with fire on the issue of Taiwan,” Wang said in a statement. “This will definitely not have a good outcome ... the exposure of America’s bullying face again shows it as the world’s biggest saboteur of peace.”
He’s exactly wrong, of course. Supporting democracy around the globe bolsters our national credibility. It’s China, with its increasing aggression and a petulant show of military force in the face of Pelosi’s visit that threatens to sabotage peace.
Back in the United States, 26 Republican lawmakers issued a statement of rare bipartisan support for the Democratic speaker. The statement called trips by members of Congress to Taiwan routine.
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said he backed Pelosi’s visit as a display of support for Taiwan’s democracy and said any allegations that her itinerary was provocative are “utterly absurd.”
“I believe she has every right to go,” McConnell said in a Senate speech.
In a statement issued just after her arrival, Pelosi said the visit “honors America’s unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant democracy.”
China, which regards Taiwan as a renegade province to be annexed by force if necessary, repeatedly warned of retaliation, saying its military will “never sit idly by.”
“The U.S. and Taiwan have colluded to make provocations first, and China has only been compelled to act out of self-defense,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told reporters in Beijing.
Perhaps Chinese citizens, fed only their Communist Party’s propaganda, will buy that. The rest of the world will not.
The White House on Monday decried Beijing’s rhetoric, saying the U.S. has no interest in deepening tensions with China and “will not take the bait or engage in saber rattling.”
It was a good, measured response that avoided poking an already-agitated adversary in the eye while, at the same time, sending a clear message by refusing to back down.
Pelosi’s visit and Biden’s backing, combined with Republican support at home, are clear signs the U.S. will support democracy regardless of the reaction of those who do not.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.