Name: Peter Oberacker
Age: 57
Hometown and current residence: Schenevus
Party affiliation: Republican, Conservative, Independence
Political/professional background, accomplishments:
Business Owner - Form Tech Solutions Otsego County Board of Representatives -Public Works Committee - Chair -Administration Committee - Vice-Chair -Intergovernmental Affairs Committee -Public Safety & Legal Affairs Committee Town of Maryland -Town Supervisor -Board Member
Anything else about you:
Married to high school sweetheart, Shannon
Two Children, One Granddaughter
Schenevus Fire Department - Member
Schenevus EMS Squad - Member
Why are you running?
Our area is losing a great representative in Senator Jim Seward. The people of our area need a representative who will step up and get going to fill his big shoes from day 1.
Also following the COVID pandemic and economic downturn, our state is going to be faced with many tough decisions as we work to rebound. The two areas I believe will be hardest hit will be small businesses including our farmers, and local governments.
As a small business owner and local elected official, I know how the state can make things harder for these two areas and how the state’s mandates and bad decisions not only negatively affect them, but trickle down to the overburdened taxpayer.
I am running because I believe my experience is perfectly suited for the unique challenges facing our state and communities today and in the future. As we move forward, we must ensure that New York is more family friendly so generations can afford and enjoy to live and work right here in the 51st Senate District.
What is the biggest issuing the state, why, and how would you address it?
The biggest issue facing our state is the safety and security of all New Yorkers.
Dangerous bail reform and not fully supporting our police and first responders is putting all New Yorkers at risk.
The current pandemic and resulting economic downturn have increased the propensity for criminal behavior. This coupled with calls to defund or police and allowing criminals to walk free is creating an unsafe environment. Bail reform has also led to making it harder for the prosecutors to hold criminals accountable and has even allowed for the turning over of witness names to those who have committed crimes.
New York needs to be a state of law and order. Stop catering to the needs of criminals and put families over felons.
Specifically how would you suggest the state balance the budget and take care of local needs?
The state needs to take a more business-like approach to budgeting and spending. If any small or even large business were to conduct themselves like our state government, they would easily be out of business.
We need to take a more common sense approach to what we spend money on. We need to rout out corruption and waste in our economic development programs and address waste and abuse of programs like medicaid so we can ensure the money is being used effectively and yielding results that actually help people while not creating an undue government burden.
With much of the power in the state in the hands of downstate Democrats, how will you be an effective representative for our region?
Our values are not being represented in Albany. The downstate radicals consistently pass law after law that harm our communities, our safety, our farmers and our small businesses. They consistently look to raise taxes on the hard working New Yorkers who live here, work here and raise families here.
We need a representative from our area who shares and will represent our values regardless of who or which party is in power. Sending a liberal democrat to Albany from this area will only embolden and empower downstate Democrats and their dangerous liberal agenda.
In Albany, I’ll represent our values and fight for lower taxes, the overturning of dangerous bail reform, and a better future for us all.
What do you think of the powers given to Gov. Cuomo during the COVID pandemic?
While at times it may be prudent to give some executive powers to the Governor in a time of extreme crisis, in this current situation too much power has been given for much too long. The Legislature must take back its power so the Government can function properly as intended by our founders and restore a needed system of checks and balances.
How would you go about meeting the state’s energy needs (should we expand nuclear, renewable and/or fossil fuel use?)
For our state to become an economic powerhouse again, we must provide enough energy to meet our needs. This needs to be done by exploring all options possibly available. This includes the need for clean natural gas production and looking to renewable sources as well. In addition to expanding energy options for business, we also need to be proactive in helping families be able to heat and cool their homes in an energy efficient and cost effective manner. Without the expansion of energy resources, families across the state, especially upstate, will be faced with rising home energy costs
Anything you’d like to add?
Senator Jim Seward has been an incredible advocate for our area and I’m proud to have his support and endorsement. I will go to Albany with real government experience and real world business experience. As a lifelong resident of this district, I will fight for us in Albany.
