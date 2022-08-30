Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
ONEONTA POLICE
Keshia Poole, 37, Howes Cave, July 1, third-degree assault.
Samantha Wakefield, 32, Oneonta, July 1, petit larceny,
Robert Lyons, 33, Oneonta, July 1, four counts of failure to appear.
Jaclin Goodrich, 33, Oneonta, July 1, failure to appear.
Brenda Harvey, 45, Oneonta, July 2, fourth-degree criminal mischief, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
James Johnson, 22, Oneonta, July 2, second-degree harassment.
Stephanie Shaw, Oneonta, July 7, petit larceny and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
Justin Schoonmaker, 36, Oneonta, July 7, petit larceny, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence.
Jonathan M. Pearsall, 28, Oneonta, July 11, second-degree menacing.
Raymond Arnold, 37, Oneonta, July 16, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving while using a cellphone.
Mitchum Lyons, 32, Oneonta, July 17, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, failure to notify DMV of address change, illegal front windshield and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.
Nicholas Segina, 29, Mount Vision, July 18, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and failure to stop at a stop sign.
Matthew Hansen, 30, Oneonta, July 20, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Divine Rogers, 31, Oneonta, July 20, third-degree assault.
Patrick Jacoby, 37, Oneonta, July 20, fourth-degree criminal mischief, attempted petit larceny and second-degree harassment.
Michael Vogel, 30, Walton, July 15, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Taniya Philpot, 23, Oneonta, July 14, acting in manner injurious to a child younger than 17.
