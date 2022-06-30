Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Charles Hendrickson, 44, Windsor, June 23, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
Jonathan Hafele, 26, Deposit, June 25, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Steven Knauff, 40, Oneonta, June 27, criminal obstruction of breathing.
Cody Conkling, 26, Bainbridge, June 28, petit larceny.
Tyler Culver, 29, Maryland, June 29, petit larceny.
Jesse Smith, 34, Walton, June 29, petit larceny.
Jeremiah Vonberg, 29, Unadilla, June 29, third-degree criminal trespass and petit larceny.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Marcelo Origoni, 52, Oneonta, June 19, operating vehicle while registration is suspended.
Todd M. Jorgensen, 40, New Berlin, June 19, second-degree criminal contempt.
Holly Rossman, 33, New Lisbon, June 20, operating an uninsured and uninspected vehicle with the registration suspended.
John W. Leveski, 34, Cobleskill, June 22, operating vehicle while registration is suspended.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
Edward Mander, 64, Utica, June 24, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
Nolan Feldpausch, 25, Perrinton, Michigan, June 25, petit larceny.
Tyler Graham, 20, Burlington Flats, June 26, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
Dakota Barringer, 26, Richfield, June 27, criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and criminal mischief.
SIDNEY TROOPERS
Devon Ireland, 27, Unadilla, June 25, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
STAMFORD TROOPERS
Ian Stanton, 21, Schenevus, June 24, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
Frederick Black, 52, Stamford, June 29, second-degree aggravated harassment.
