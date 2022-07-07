Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

COBLESKILL TROOPERS

Ryan Walker, 29, Southold, July 5, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.

John Jaffarian, 39, Loudonville, July 6, third-degree bail jumping.

Joshua Lindsay, 30, Cobleskill, July 6, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

DEPOSIT TROOPERS

Sandy Beeching, 41, Greene, June 27, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Kane Williams, 25, Vestal, July 6, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

David Crandall, 38, Binghamton, July 5, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%

OTSEGO DEPUTIES

John C. Chapman, 36, Exeter, June 19, second-degree harassment, fourth-degree criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child.

Shawn K. Chhatwal, 22, Roselle Park, New Jersey, June 22, driving while intoxicated and refusal to take breath test.

Denise McGroder, 51, New Berlin, June 25, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, improper plates and operating an unregistered vehicle.

Michael A. Morton, 32, Exeter, June 26, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and controlled substance not in original container.

Thomas Palmatier, 35, Worcester, June 27, second and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle without insurance and a suspended registration and failure to notify DMV on change of address.

