Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Dezarac Yother, 41, Morris, June 3, second-degree forgery, second-degree possession of a forged instrument, possession of stolen property, operating an unregistered, uninspected and uninsured vehicle with inadequate exhaust, improper plates and an unsafe tire.
Daniel D. White, 39, Mount Upton, June 7, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating out of an ignition interlock restriction, speed, reckless driving, move from lane unsafely, operating an unregistered, uninspected and uninsured vehicle, and various other traffic violations.
Kyle J. Packer, 31, Maryland, June 9, second-degree criminal contempt.
Lisa Evans, 52, Richfield, June 9, operating an uninspected vehicle and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
