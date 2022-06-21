Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
17-year-old, Cobleskill, June 9, second-degree menacing-weapon.
Shawn Stuber, 40, Cobleskill, June 13, second-degree criminal contempt.
Edward Anderson, 24, Canajoharie, June 17, driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Marissa Hadsell, 28, Oneonta, June 10, petit larceny.
Holly Rossman, 33, Mount Vision, June 10, petit larceny.
Bruce Marino, 61, Hartwick, June 12, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
Jeffrey Eckler, 46, Laurens, June 14, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
John Mulhall, 31, Oneonta, June 16, petit larceny.
Bryce Charles, 32, Davenport Center, June 17, second-degree reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child.
Panther Fields, 34, Franklin, June 18, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
