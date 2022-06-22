Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Charles VanLoan, 58, Hancock, June 2, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
Mark Reekstin, 38, Deposit, June 8, driving while intoxicated.
Nikki Camper, 32, Deposit, June 8, second-degree aggravated harassment.
Mark Reekstin, 38, Deposit, June 9, endangering the welfare of a child and acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17.
Jennifer Giacalone, 34, Deposit, June 14, driving while intoxicated.
Daniel Hayes, 30, Deposit, June 17, second-degree menacing.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Pierre Francois, 27, Sharon Springs, June 19, driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest.
Christyna Slater, 20, Burlington Flats, June 20, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Kuytim Riavez, 46, Milford, June 17, operating vehicle with registration suspended.
Kimberly Ruiz, 52, Hartwick, June 17, operating vehicle with registration suspended.
STAMFORD TROOPERS
Kyle Ciaravino, 28, Grand Gorge, June 5, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%
SIDNEY TROOPERS
Ryan Stanton, 36, Oneonta, June 10, petit larceny.
Francis Lupo, 39, Walton, June 11, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and driving while ability impaired by drugs-previous conviction within the past 10 years.
Timothy Meyes, 28, Bainbridge, June 16, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Joseph Woolsey, 26, Sidney Center, June 18, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
Keith Huffman, 47, Sidney, June 18, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
Haven Woolsey, 20, Walton, June 12, driving while ability impaired by combination of drugs and alcohol.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.