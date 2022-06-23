Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Jennifer Giacalone, 34, Deposit, June 14, driving while intoxicated.
Daniel Hayes, 30, Deposit, June 17, second-degree menacing.
GREENE TROOPERS
Shian Law, 23, Greene, June 18, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Mckenzie Dodge, 26, New Hartford, June 14, driving while intoxicated and driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
Timothy Mayes, 28, Bainbridge, June 19, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Craig Carpenter, 53, Smyrna, June 21, assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon.
Melissa Knorr, 41, Walton, June 22, second-degree criminal contempt.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Sarah Yale, 28, Unadilla, June 22, petit larceny.
James R. Cook, 31, Masonville, June 22, petit larceny, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and four counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
Robert Lindsay, 64, Cooperstown, June 18, second-degree aggravated harassment, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
