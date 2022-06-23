Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

DEPOSIT TROOPERS

Jennifer Giacalone, 34, Deposit, June 14, driving while intoxicated.

Daniel Hayes, 30, Deposit, June 17, second-degree menacing.

GREENE TROOPERS

Shian Law, 23, Greene, June 18, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.

NORWICH TROOPERS

Mckenzie Dodge, 26, New Hartford, June 14, driving while intoxicated and driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.

Timothy Mayes, 28, Bainbridge, June 19, fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Craig Carpenter, 53, Smyrna, June 21, assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon.

Melissa Knorr, 41, Walton, June 22, second-degree criminal contempt.

ONEONTA TROOPERS

Sarah Yale, 28, Unadilla, June 22, petit larceny.

James R. Cook, 31, Masonville, June 22, petit larceny, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and four counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS

Robert Lindsay, 64, Cooperstown, June 18, second-degree aggravated harassment, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.

Tags

Trending Video