Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
15-year-old, Central Bridge, June 27, third-degree assault and criminal obstruction of breathing.
Roderick Perry, 41, Sharon, June 27, third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs and two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Robin Durand, 35, Oxford, June 23, driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1% and aggravated driving while intoxicated-with child.
Michael Hull, 30, Norwich, June 25, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
Gage Barrows, 22, Preston, June 26, second-degree burglary.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Brian Jacopelle, 41, Liverpool, June 23, driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
Edward Gaydos, 19, Meredith, June 26, third-degree burglary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.