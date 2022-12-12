Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Thomas Palmatier, 36, Oneonta, Dec. 9, third-degree bail jumping.
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Matthew Mason, 33, Deposit, Dec. 2, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS
Jamie Morreale, 39, Margaretville, Dec. 7, petit larceny.
14-year-old, Harpersfield, Dec. 8, third-degree assault.
Zowie Tesar, 45, Grand Gorge, Dec. 11, criminal mischief and second-degree criminal contempt.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Brandon Burns, 31, Oneonta, Nov. 30, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Tadd Sherwood, 35, Morris, Dec. 1, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Dylan Walley, 26, Walton, Dec. 4, driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
Luke O’Hara, 40, Otego, Dec. 4, third-degree criminal mischief and first-degree criminal contempt.
James Loughman, 40, Oneonta, Dec. 4, first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
Jason Gonzalez, 48, Laurens, Dec. 10, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest.
Ashley Williams, 34, Laurens, Dec. 10, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration.
Richard Talada, 51, no address given, Dec. 11, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
Louisa Fuentes, 58, Richfield Springs, Nov. 28, petit larceny.
Frank Spaulding, 44, Edmeston, Dec. 1, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
Michael Delaire, 47, Richfield Springs, Dec. 4, third-degree assault and two counts of acting in a manner injurious to a child younger than 17.
Tyler Rose, 26, West Winfield, Dec. 7, third-degree menacing, criminal mischief and two counts of second-degree reckless endangerment.
SIDNEY TROOPERS.
Steven Baker, 40, Sidney, Dec. 2, third-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools.
Dameon Hitt, 19, Sidney, Dec. 6, forcible touching.
Brett Romano, 41, Unadilla, Dec. 11, third-degree criminal mischief.
STAMFORD TROOPERS
Todd Perrone, 55, Fleischmanns, Dec. 9, second-degree criminal contempt.
