Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

COBLESKILL TROOPERS

Thomas Palmatier, 36, Oneonta, Dec. 9, third-degree bail jumping.

DEPOSIT TROOPERS

Matthew Mason, 33, Deposit, Dec. 2, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS

Jamie Morreale, 39, Margaretville, Dec. 7, petit larceny.

14-year-old, Harpersfield, Dec. 8, third-degree assault.

Zowie Tesar, 45, Grand Gorge, Dec. 11, criminal mischief and second-degree criminal contempt.

ONEONTA TROOPERS

Brandon Burns, 31, Oneonta, Nov. 30, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Tadd Sherwood, 35, Morris, Dec. 1, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Dylan Walley, 26, Walton, Dec. 4, driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

Luke O’Hara, 40, Otego, Dec. 4, third-degree criminal mischief and first-degree criminal contempt.

James Loughman, 40, Oneonta, Dec. 4, first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.

Jason Gonzalez, 48, Laurens, Dec. 10, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest.

Ashley Williams, 34, Laurens, Dec. 10, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration.

Richard Talada, 51, no address given, Dec. 11, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration.

RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS

Louisa Fuentes, 58, Richfield Springs, Nov. 28, petit larceny.

Frank Spaulding, 44, Edmeston, Dec. 1, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.

Michael Delaire, 47, Richfield Springs, Dec. 4, third-degree assault and two counts of acting in a manner injurious to a child younger than 17.

Tyler Rose, 26, West Winfield, Dec. 7, third-degree menacing, criminal mischief and two counts of second-degree reckless endangerment.

SIDNEY TROOPERS.

Steven Baker, 40, Sidney, Dec. 2, third-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools.

Dameon Hitt, 19, Sidney, Dec. 6, forcible touching.

Brett Romano, 41, Unadilla, Dec. 11, third-degree criminal mischief.

STAMFORD TROOPERS

Todd Perrone, 55, Fleischmanns, Dec. 9, second-degree criminal contempt.

