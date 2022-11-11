Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
DELHI POLICE
Antonios Georgakopoulos, 80, Grand Gorge, Oct. 5, criminal summons.
Olga Irwin, 90, Delhi, Oct. 13, trespass.
Peter DeGraw, 54, Delhi, Oct. 21, second-degree harassment, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing and endangering the welfare of a child.
Sophia Georgiodakas, 20, Delhi, Oct. 21, second-degree harassment.
Gregory Huzinec, 64, Delhi, Oct. 23, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and speeding.
Lyman McCann, 49, Delhi, Oct. 26, failure to report change of address as a sex offender, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, first-degree harassment and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Jonathan Sanchez, 43, Meredith, Oct. 26, second-degree harassment and second and third-degree menacing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.