Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Jason Applebaum, 32, Middleburgh, Sept. 15, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Katherine McColgan-Sprague, 32, Summit, Sept. 16, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
Kenneth Wright, 54, Massapequa Park, Sept. 18, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Ryan Hitchcock, 27, Milford, Sept. 13, operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
Thomas Wright, 36, Sidney, Sept. 14, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon-previous conviction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.