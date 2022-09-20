Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

COBLESKILL TROOPERS

Jason Applebaum, 32, Middleburgh, Sept. 15, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Katherine McColgan-Sprague, 32, Summit, Sept. 16, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.

Kenneth Wright, 54, Massapequa Park, Sept. 18, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.

ONEONTA TROOPERS

Ryan Hitchcock, 27, Milford, Sept. 13, operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.

Thomas Wright, 36, Sidney, Sept. 14, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon-previous conviction.

