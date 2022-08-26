Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
16-year-old Summit, Aug. 19, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Jose Derubin, 45, El Paso, Texas, Aug. 22, driving while intoxicated.
GREENE TROOPERS
Nicholas Ohl, 34, Oxford, Aug. 25, second-degree criminal contempt.
MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS
Charles Dieterich, 26, Grand Gorge, Aug. 25, two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Cherie Buffa, 26, Plymouth, Aug. 25, third-degree assault.
Jonathon Wilson, 35, Bainbridge, Aug. 25, driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1% and aggravated driving while intoxicated: with child.
