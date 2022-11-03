Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Brett String, 30, Sprakers, Oct. 26, driving while intoxicated.
Nicholas Foland, 31, Central Bridge, Nov. 2, third-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and petit larceny.
Shaun Porter, 39, Middleburgh, Nov. 2, driving while intoxicated.
MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS
Anne Shea, 61, Margaretville, Nov. 2, second-degree criminal trespass.
Zowie Tesar, 45, Grand Gorge, Nov. 2, third-degree assault, criminal obstruction of breathing, forcible touching, endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Amber Joy, 38, Morris, Nov. 1, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest, petit larceny and second-degree criminal contempt.
Laurent Paul, 26, Sidney, Nov. 3, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 or 1%.
PRINCETOWN TROOPERS
Louis Dinino, 25, Esperance, Oct. 1, second-degree menacing:weapon and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon:intent to use.
Jenna Sandy, Middleburgh, 29, Oct. 20, third-degree grand larceny, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, first-degree forgery and first-degree possession of a forged instrument.
17-year-old, Richmondville, Oct. 31, making a threat of mass harm.
SIDNEY TROOPERS.
Dominick Barkman, 30, Mount Upton, Oct. 12, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs and using another vehicle without an interlock device.
Andrew Albanese, 70, Bainbridge, Sept. 18, second-degree criminal trespass.
James Cook, 31, Bainbridge, Oct. 14, second-degree criminal trespass and third-degree criminal mischief.
