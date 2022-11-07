Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
SIDNEY TROOPERS.
Lenard Cox, 37, Norwich, second-degree criminal contempt.
James R. Cook, 31, Otego, Oct. 18, second-degree criminal contempt.
Dakota Mann, 21, Walton, Oct. 24, third-degree assault.
Edward Sherman, 69, Masonville, Oct. 28, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
Joseph Pratt, 29, Binghamton, Nov. 2, endangering the welfare of a child.
Kylee Beckwith, 19, South New Berlin, Nov. 4, driving while intoxicated.
MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS
John Joseph Jaromack, 47, Wilton, Nov. 4, first-degree rape, first-degree criminal sexual act and endangering the welfare of a child.
Gervis Lopez, 21, Miami, Florida, Nov. 6, second-degree menacing.
Melissa Hull, 51, Margaretville, Nov. 6, criminal mischief.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Christine Vadney, 52, Otego, Nov. 3, driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
Richard Dottle, 62, Milford, Nov. 3, driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
Jamie Benham, 37, Oneonta, Nov. 4, petit larceny.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.