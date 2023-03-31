Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
NORWICH TROOPERS
Taylor Church, 36, Sidney, March 25, second-degree identity theft.
Justin Whitehall, 25, Hamilton, March 29, third-degree criminal mischief.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Emario T. Lynch, 34, Bronx, March 10, fifth and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia.
Tadd Sherwood, 35, Morris, March 10, first-degree criminal contempt.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
Jesse Bond, 27, West Winfield, March 24, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, third-degree burglary and fourth-degree grand larceny.
Jesse Bond, 27, West Winfield, March 25, third-degree criminal trespass and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
