Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Michael Millson, 39, Albany, Dec. 28, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
Brandon Perrotti, 25, Richmondville, Dec. 29, petit larceny, second-degree bail jumping and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Dustin Bleau, 30, Berne, Dec. 29, driving while intoxicated.
Fernando Rivera, 40, Schenectady, Dec. 31, driving while intoxicated and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Hayes Hathaway, 49, Hamden, Dec. 27, second-degree menacing, second-degree harassment and violation of real property.
Michael Vogel, 30, Delhi, Dec. 27, bench warrant.
Preston Walker, 26, Hancock, Dec. 30, arrest warrant.
Keisha Wright, 26, Hancock, Dec. 30, arrest warrant.
Derrik Koehler, 36, Walton, Dec. 31, operation of vehicle while registration or privilege is suspended, no insurance, improper plates, unsafe tire and speed.
Damien Croley, 23, Downsville, Jan. 1, operating a vehicle with a suspended/revoked registration and other traffic violations.
Travis Kinch, 41, Downsville, Jan. 2, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating an uninspected vehicle and failure to notify DMV of address change.
Jeffrey Hall, 68, Treadwell, Jan. 2, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving with a suspended registration and failure to obey a traffic control device.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Suzanne A. Scheumeister, 39, Butternuts, Dec. 14, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation.
Andrea L. Dehond, 49, Middlefield, Dec. 20, second-degree harassment.
Cory L. Meadows, 27, Laurens, Dec. 23, resisting arrest and third-degree criminal mischief.
Ryan J. Chesebro, 29, Edmeston, Dec. 26, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Kathleen M. Lapine, 21, Oneonta, Dec. 27, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and speed over 55.
Kimberly A. Olsen, 31, Edmeston, Dec. 30, overdriving, torturing and injuring animals, failure to provide proper sustenance and abandonment of animals.
