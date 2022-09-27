Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
Mitchel Sadlon, 37, Richfield Springs, Aug. 26, third-degree burglary.
Brett Fullington, 49, Little Falls, Aug. 27, endangering the welfare of a child, driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1% and aggravated driving while intoxicated with child.
Kenneth Carson, 37, Springfield Center, Aug. 30, second-degree criminal contempt.
John Hilts, 46, New Lisbon, Sept. 2, possession of a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle, inadequate brakes/steering/horn and two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Ronald Ragantesi, 62, Springfield Center, Sept. 7, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
Scott Vanderkrake, 33, Cherry Valley, Sept. 10, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
SIDNEY TROOPERS
Michael Dennis, 57, Guilford, Aug. 20, second-degree criminal contempt.
Cindy Gutierrez, 49, Sidney, Aug. 23, driving while intoxicated.
Alecia Leombrone, 47, Binghamton, Aug. 25, driving while intoxicated.
Tyler Long, 25, Bainbridge, Sept. 7, promoting sexual performance of a child younger than 17.
Alec Hollenbeck, 19, Lincklaen, Aug. 30, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon: ammunition clip and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon: five or more firearms.
