Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
CHENANGO DEPUTIES
Austin R. Demuth, 27, Guilford, Aug. 15, arrest warrant, unlawful fleeing, resisting arrest and obstruction of governmental administration.
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
David Mannix, 60, Ballston Lake, Aug. 22, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
Brian McCabe, 47, Glenville, Aug. 22, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Michael Dennis, 57, Guilford, Aug. 17, second-degree aggravated harassment.
Chad Anastos, 51, Greene, Aug. 19, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
Walter Current, 23, Plymouth, Aug. 20, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
