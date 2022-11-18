Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Devin Johnson, 27, Oneonta, Nov. 4, second-degree criminal trespass and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance: narcotic drug with intent to sell.
Brandon Navas, 19, East Meredith, Nov. 4, petit larceny.
Cynthia Patterson, 62, Morris, Nov. 5, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
Theresa Green, 37, Laurens, Nov. 6, fourth-degree grand larceny.
Tadd Sherwood, 35, Oneonta, Nov. 6, fourth-degree criminal mischief, first-degree criminal contempt and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon: previous felony conviction.
Jordan Brown, 33, Oneonta, Nov. 8, petit larceny.
Gerald Wells, 22, Oneonta, Nov. 9, driving while intoxicated.
Debra Cookston, 65, Delhi, Nov. 9, driving while intoxicated.
Hunter Love, 19, Davenport, Nov. 10, acting in a manner injurious to a child younger than 17.
Rex Jordan, 35, Oneonta, Nov. 12, third-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief.
Noel Closs, 36, Unadilla, Nov. 14, petit larceny.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Amber Renee Snyder, 43, Cobleskill, Oct. 20, Driving while ability impaired by drugs, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and use of vehicle without interlock device.
Randall C. Reynolds, 59, Morris, Oct. 24, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and no insurance.
Ronald J. Menard, 44, New Berlin, Oct. 24, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and no/inadequate stop lamp.
Lawrence V. Young, 41, Oneonta, Oct. 26, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.
Joann Rathbun, 61, Hartwick, Oct. 29, second-degree harassment.
Brendan Rose, 25, Milford, Oct. 31, second and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, failure to keep right and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
Joseph L. Reyes, 18, Yonkers, Nov. 2, petit larceny.
Robert Solberg, 57, Milford, Nov. 2, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, second-degree harassment, failure to keep right, driving on road shoulders, failure to notify DMV of address change and speed.
Eleanor A. Archibald, 52, Oneonta, Nov. 10, failure to yield right of way while entering roadway and operating while registration is suspended.
Darrick Reynolds, 28, Unadilla, Nov. 10, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating an uninspected, unregistered and uninsured vehicle with improper plates and a bench warrant.
Duane Dye, 43, Edmeston, Nov. 10, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating with a suspended registration.
Tyler Lee Hogan, 28, Fort Plain, Nov. 11, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating an uninspected, uninsured vehicle with a suspended registration, failure to keep right, speed and inadequate brakes.
Timothy Devoe, 54, Schenevus, Nov. 11, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating with a suspended registration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.