Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Jesse Freeman, 29, Menands, July 28, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Frederick S. Jenkins, 59, oneonta, July 29, petit larceny.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
Katherine Naber, 30, Springfield, Aug. 6, first-degree criminal contempt.
SIDNEY TROOPERS
Shane Jones, 50, Sidney, Aug. 9, fourth-degree stalking and second-degree aggravated harassment.
