Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

OTSEGO DEPUTIES

Jesse Freeman, 29, Menands, July 28, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Frederick S. Jenkins, 59, oneonta, July 29, petit larceny.

RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS

Katherine Naber, 30, Springfield, Aug. 6, first-degree criminal contempt.

SIDNEY TROOPERS

Shane Jones, 50, Sidney, Aug. 9, fourth-degree stalking and second-degree aggravated harassment.

