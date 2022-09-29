Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Travis R. Loucks, no age given, Hobart, Sept. 9, second-degree harassment and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Peter M. Maguire, 68, Meredith, Sept. 10, criminal summons.
Kassondra Pierce, 30, Hamden, Sept. 13, endangering the welfare of a child.
Michael H. Vogel, 30, Delhi, Sept. 15, trespass and petit larceny.
Dustin Roberts, 27, Stamford, Sept. 22, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.
NORWICH TROOPERS
John Fassett, 34, Port Crane, Sept. 19, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
Tami Davidson, 33, Greene, Sept. 25, aggravated driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated.
Lisa Catello, 44, Plymouth, Sept. 27, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Heather Maine, 43, North Norwich, Sept. 28, first-degree criminal contempt.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Aaron Stevens, 30, Oneonta, Sept. 22, petit larceny.
Charles Coursen, 36, Worcester, Sept. 23, second-degree burglary and fourth-degree grand larceny.
Timothy Jarczynski, 37, Maryland, Sept. 28, two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and driving while ability impaired by drugs.
Matthew Sill, 27, Otego, Sept. 28, third-degree assault.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Jacob D. Ostrander, 26, Cherry Valley, Aug. 31, petit larceny.
Tara Lynn Counadis, 42, Oneonta, Aug. 31, trespass.
