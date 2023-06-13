Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Donte Brown, 39, Roxbury, May 31, third-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny.
Anthony Coffin, 35, Portlandville, June 2, second-degree reckless endangerment and aggravated family offense.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Clarence W. Vanier Jr., 22, Laurens, May 22, third and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
PRINCETOWN TROOPERSArthur Currie, 29, Davenport, June 5, third-degree burglary, petit larceny and two counts of second-degree criminal contempt.
