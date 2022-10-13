Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
ONEONTA TROOPERS
James Harvey, 57, Oneonta, Oct. 2, third-degree criminal trespass and two counts of second-degree criminal trespass.
18-year-old, Jamaica, New York, Oct. 5, fourth-degree grand larceny.
Jonathan Shaw, 19, New Berlin, Oct. 5, petit larceny, resisting arrest and four counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Jesse Sklenarik, 31, Oneonta, Oct. 7, petit larceny.
SIDNEY TROOPERS
Ashley Botte, 31, Deposit, Sept. 18, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
Verena Suarez, 30, Sidney, Sept. 22, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
Carolyn Covell, 32, Walton, Sept. 30, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs and aggravated driving while intoxicated-with child.
Edward Fagan, 26, Sidney, Oct. 5, second-degree menacing.
Robert Gualdino, 38, Masonville, Oct. 10, second-degree criminal contempt, resisting arrest and third-degree bail jumping.
STAMFORD TROOPERS
Charles Wise, 51, Grand Gorge, Sept. 23, aggravated driving while intoxicated.
