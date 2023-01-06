Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
ONEONTA POLICE
Brandon Phillip, 24, Cooperstown, Nov. 26, aggravated driving while intoxicated, speed not reasonable and prudent, moved from lane unsafely and refused to submit to breath test.
Marlee Rickard, 45, Oneonta, Nov. 16, petit larceny.
Tanesha McIntyre, 40, Oneonta, Nov. 29, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and resisting arrest.
Jamie Benham, 38, Oneonta, Nov. 30, petit larceny.
Lewis Bassett, 46, Oneonta, Nov. 14, disorderly conduct.
Nicole Dieppa, 44, Oneonta, Dec. 1, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and failure to yield.
Cody Brewster, 24, Delhi, Dec. 2, aggravated driving while intoxicated, moved from lane unsafely, improper plates, speed not reasonable and prudent and failure to change address with DMV.
Bobbi Jo Worden, 41, Oneonta, Dec. 2, trespass.
18-year-old, Waterbury, Connecticut, Dec. 3, trespass and obstructing governmental administration.
Melissa A. Scott, 37, Oneonta, Dec. 3, failure to appear.
Luke Shaul, 49, Oneonta, Dec. 4, resisting arrest, endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of second-degree harassment.
Bobbi Jo Worden, 41, Oneonta, Dec. 5, trespass.
Joseph Wilson, 35, Oneonta, Dec. 5, second-degree criminal contempt.
Zowie Tesar, 45, Grand Gorge, Dec. 6, trespass.
Collin Romano, 19, Oneonta, Dec. 7, second-degree harassment.
Jaclin Goodrich, 33, Oneonta, Dec. 9, failure to appear.
Kevin Nightingale, 42, Oneonta, Dec. 9, second-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and four counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Joseph Wilson, 35, Oneonta, Dec. 9, endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree criminal contempt.
Sara Finegold, 22, no address given, Dec. 10, disorderly conduct, littering and obstruction of governmental administration.
Hemel Islan, 30, Oneonta, Dec. 10, trespass.
Bobbi Jo Worden, 41, Oneonta, Dec. 12, trespass, second-degree harassment and third-degree criminal mischief.
Michael McBride, 61, Oneonta, Dec. 16, making terroristic threats.
Bobbi Jo Worden, 41, Oneonta, Dec. 16, four counts of failure to appear.
Hemel Islan, 30, Oneonta, Dec. 16, petit larceny and trespass.
18-year-old, Oneonta, Dec. 16, second-degree harassment.
Cedo Kolic, 46, Norwich, Dec. 21, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving on the sidewalk, failure to keep right, moving from lane unsafely.
Collin Romano, 19, Oneonta, Dec. 21, second-degree harassment, fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal tampering.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.