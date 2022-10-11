Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

COBLESKILL TROOPERS

Jacob Crankshaw, 24, Gloversville, Sept. 12, third-degree criminal trespass.

DELHI POLICE

Maureen O’Brien, 72, Delhi, Sept. 16, fourth-degree criminal mischief and trespass.

OTSEGO DEPUTIES

Christopher S. Harmon, 56, Oneonta, Sept. 19, second-degree harassment.

Diana Aiuto, 23, Springfield Center, Sept. 23, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Eli Stapelton, 29, Middlefield, Sept. 24, second-degree criminal contempt and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Trending Video