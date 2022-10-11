Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Jacob Crankshaw, 24, Gloversville, Sept. 12, third-degree criminal trespass.
DELHI POLICE
Maureen O’Brien, 72, Delhi, Sept. 16, fourth-degree criminal mischief and trespass.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Christopher S. Harmon, 56, Oneonta, Sept. 19, second-degree harassment.
Diana Aiuto, 23, Springfield Center, Sept. 23, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Eli Stapelton, 29, Middlefield, Sept. 24, second-degree criminal contempt and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.