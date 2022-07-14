Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
GREENE TROOPERS
Adham Coughlin, 33, Guilford, third-degree assault, criminal obstruction of breathing and endangering the welfare of a child.
MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS
Bahji Green, 29, Prattsville, July 12, second-degree reckless endangerment and third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Tory Brown, 38, West Edmeston, July 9, fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Robert Giordano, 34, Grand Gorge, July 13, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
Jacob Strauss, 26, Norwich, July 13, petit larceny.
STAMFORD TROOPERS
Meagan McGraw, 28, Hobart, June 30, petit larceny.
