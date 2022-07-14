Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

GREENE TROOPERS

Adham Coughlin, 33, Guilford, third-degree assault, criminal obstruction of breathing and endangering the welfare of a child.

MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS

Bahji Green, 29, Prattsville, July 12, second-degree reckless endangerment and third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle.

NORWICH TROOPERS

Tory Brown, 38, West Edmeston, July 9, fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration.

ONEONTA TROOPERS

Robert Giordano, 34, Grand Gorge, July 13, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.

Jacob Strauss, 26, Norwich, July 13, petit larceny.

STAMFORD TROOPERS

Meagan McGraw, 28, Hobart, June 30, petit larceny.

