Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
DELHI POLICE
Michael T. Varian, 31, Delhi, Aug. 23, petit larceny.
Michael Johnson, 29, Delhi, Aug. 25, third-degree assault.
MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS
Joseph Hayes, 21, Fleischmanns, Sept. 3, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated, and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Anthony Fehrmann, 26, Sherburne, Aug. 29, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Joshua Cook, 40, Richford, Sept. 1, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Trevor Bays, 28, Independence, Kansas, Aug. 31, driving while intoxicated-previous conviction within 10 years.
Daniel Knochenmus, 40, Sherburne, third-degree criminal mischief, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Wayne Eldred, 40, Smithville Flats, Sept. 3, criminal mischief and acting in a manner injurious to a child younger than 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.