Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

DELHI POLICE

Bartosz Winogrodski, 21, Walton, March 25, third-degree grand larceny, third-degree auto stripping and petit larceny.

DEPOSIT TROOPERS

Matthew Haigis, 29, Deposit, April 11, third-degree criminal mischief and first-degree criminal contempt.

MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS

Scott Conrad, 29, Unadilla, April 4, second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree bail jumping and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

NORWICH TROOPERS

Taylor Church, 36, Sidney, March 25, second-degree identity theft.

Justin Whitehall, 25, Hamilton, March 29, third-degree criminal mischief.

Jeremiah Craver, 39, Guilford, April 1, third-degree assault and two counts of first-degree criminal contempt.

Bryce Marvin, 23, South Plymouth, April 1, first-degree criminal contempt.

Joshua Beadle, 28, Oxford, April 2, first-degree criminal contempt.

Catherine Miller, 64, Earlville, April 4, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated: previous conviction and circumventing an interlock device.

ONEONTA TROOPERS

Bobbi Jo Worden, 42, Oneonta, March 31, third-degree burglary and three counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Robert Walley, 78, Davenport, March 31, second-degree menacing: weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon: previous conviction and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon: loaded firearm.

Mary Waldorf, 35, Unadilla, April 7, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs and aggravated driving while intoxicated: with child: prior conviction.

Sammy Traux, 56, Oneonta, April 10, second-degree possession of forged instrument.

Jason Poulin, 52, Schenectady, April 13, driving while intoxicated: CMV .08 of 1% or more-prior and driving while intoxicated: previous conviction in 10 years.

OTSEGO DEPUTIES

Emario T. Lynch, 34, Bronx, March 10, fifth and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

Tadd Sherwood, 35, Morris, March 10, first-degree criminal contempt.

RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS

Jesse Bond, 27, West Winfield, March 24, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, third-degree burglary and fourth-degree grand larceny.

Jesse Bond, 27, West Winfield, March 25, third-degree criminal trespass and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

SIDNEY TROOPERS

Dakota Mann, 21, Walton, April 2, first-degree criminal contempt.

Donald Sibley, 49, Afton, April 9, third-degree assault, second-degree criminal contempt, aggravated family offense and two counts of acting in manner injurious to a child younger than 17.

Tags

Trending Video