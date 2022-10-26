Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Christopher Lacey, 40, Downsville, Oct. 5, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, using cell phone while operating vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to keep right and moving from lane unsafely.
Jeremy Aubry, 32, Margaretville, Oct. 6, arrest warrant.
Dustin Roberts, 27, Stamford, Oct. 7, second-degree criminal contempt.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Thomas Burrell, 50, Norwich, Oct. 4, driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated:with child, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and circumventing an interlock device.
Mara Wood, 19, Norwich, Oct. 6, petit larceny.
Michelle Jayne, 30, Lansing, Oct. 6, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
ONEONTA POLICE
Rex Jordan, 34, Oneonta, Sept. 6, trespass, failure to appear.
Mackaela Kennedy, 19, Greenville, Sept. 7, driving while intoxicated.
Panther Fields, 34, Franklin, Sept. 7, second-degree menacing.
Scott Finch, 37, Oneonta, Sept. 2, second-degree burglary, endangering the welfare of a child, trespass and second-degree harassment.
Aaron Stevens, 30, Oneonta, Sept. 9, disorderly conduct.
Bobbi Jo Worden, 41, Oneonta, Sept. 10, trespass.
Joseph Devito, 20, Oneonta, Sept. 3, open container.
Michael Mould, 32, Oneonta, Sept. 4, open container.
Aydin Deforest, 18, West Winfield, Sept. 10, open container.
Jack Ryan, 19, Trumbull, Connecticut, Sept. 10, open container.
