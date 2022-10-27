Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
ONEONTA POLICE
Luke O’Hara, 40, Otego, Sept. 17, third-degree menacing.
Michael Cummings, 21, Holland Patent, Sept. 21, driving while intoxicated.
Charles Coursen, no age given, Worcester, Sept. 22, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, third-degree grand larceny and petit larceny.
Bobbi Jo Worden, 41, Oneonta, Sept. 23, second-degree harassment and disorderly conduct.
Ethan Louis, 20, Northport, Sept. 23, noise ordinance.
Jared Bentz, 21, Canajoharie, Sept. 23, noise ordinance.
Lashaka-Mani Hillary, 21, Westbury, Sept. 23, noise ordinance.
David Decicco, 20, New City, Sept. 23, noise ordinance.
Logan McGee, 22, Cortland, Sept. 23, noise ordinance.
Prescilla Mieses, 21, Bronx, Sept. 25, noise ordinance.
J. S. Criquetaveras, 20, Bronx, Sept. 25, noise ordinance.
Natalie SanCilio, 21, Smithtown, Sept. 25, open container.
Thomas Byrts, 29, Tuskegee, Alabama, Sept. 25, criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment.
Alvin Shepherd, 33, Oneonta, Sept. 26, torture/injure/not feed animal and unlicensed dog.
Joseph Cardo, 42, Oneonta, Sept. 27, first-degree criminal contempt and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Jeremiah Vonberg, 30, Oneonta, Sept. 24, failure to appear.
Stephanie Shaw, 26, Oneonta, Sept. 27, failure to appear and second-degree criminal contempt.
