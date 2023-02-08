Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS
Anthony Gallo, 33, Accord, Feb. 7, fourth-degree grand larceny and issuing a bad check.
NORWICH TROOPERS
David Nugent, 41, Guilford, Feb. 4, first-degree criminal contempt.
Rodney Oakley, 44, Lecanto, Florida, Feb. 6, one count second-degree scheme to defraud, five counts of fourth-degree grand larceny and eight counts of petit larceny.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Devin LaValley, 34, Burlington, Jan. 11, second-degree criminal contempt.
Juvenile, Cherry Valley, Jan. 17, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Nichole Conklin, 31, Cooperstown, Jan. 18, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Jennifer McCoy, 49, Oneonta, Jan. 19, operating motor vehicle while registration is suspended.
PRINCETOWN TROOPERS
Robert Alexander, 34, Esperance, Jan. 12, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated:previous conviction within past 10 years.
Timothy Wainwright, 61, Middleburgh, Jan. 18, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
Matthew Ellis, 38, Bridgewater, Jan. 8, third-degree fleeing officer in a motor vehicle, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.
Dennis Cutter, 30, Richfield Springs, Jan. 8, third-degree menacing.
Alphonso Linen-Holmes, 21, Waterville, Jan. 9, first-degree burglary.
Christopher Ruiz, 30, Richfield, third-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal mischief and first-degree criminal contempt.
Sabrina Burgdoff, 23, Chittenango, Jan. 28, second-degree burglary and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Alexis Burgdoff, 19, Chittenango, Jan. 28, second-degree burglary and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
SIDNEY TROOPERS
Mandy Wilber, 21, Norwich, Jan. 1, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
Darby Canfield, 32, Oneonta, Jan. 2, petit larceny.
Peter Connett, 50, Harpursville, Jan. 3, petit larceny.
Todd Harder, 37, Binghamton, Jan. 8, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated:alcohol or drugs, and two counts of reckless driving.
Kory Minshall, 42, South Otselic, Jan. 9, second-degree burglary.
Samantha Clipston, 23, Oxford, Jan. 9, second-degree burglary.
Brittany Stage, 28, Sidney, Jan. 10, assault.
Rosann McChesney, 31, Sidney, Jan. 14, second-degree aggravated harassment.
Dylan Moffitt, 26, Afton, Jan. 19, driving while intoxicated:previous conviction within the past 10 years.
Michael Bush, 37, Sidney, Jan. 22, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated:first offense.
STAMFORD TROOPERS
Joshua Angle, 36, Andes, Jan. 4, false personation and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Gregory Huzinec, 65, Norwich, Jan. 6, third-degree grand larceny.
