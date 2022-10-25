Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
ONEONTA POLICE
Brendan Witte, 19, East Greenbush, Sept. 4, open container.
Emely Toribiominaya, 20, Bronx, Sept. 4, noise ordinance.
Michelle Collado, 22, East Elmhurst, Sept. 4, noise ordinance.
Michael Mould, 32, Oneonta, Sept. 4, trespass.
Joseph Suhovsky, 21, Island Park, Sept. 4, open container.
Michael Mould, 32, Oneonta, Sept. 5, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, petit larceny and third-degree criminal tampering.
Joseph Cardo, 41, Oneonta, Sept. 5, first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree menacing and failure to appear.
Chad Gage, 30, Richfield Springs, Sept. 5, failure to pay fine.
Bennett Johnsen, 75, Oneonta, Sept. 6, fourth-degree stalking.
Rex Jordan, 34, Oneonta, Sept. 6, trespass, failure to appear.
Mackaela Kennedy, 19, Greenville, Sept. 7, driving while intoxicated.
Panther Fields, 34, Franklin, Sept. 7, second-degree menacing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.