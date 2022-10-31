Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Brent Speedling, 44, Schoharie, Oct. 8, second-degree criminal contempt and second-degree criminal nuisance.
Arthur OHanlon, 54, Cobleskill, Oct. 9, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
Todd Barton, 41, Hudson Falls, Oct. 9, driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
Pavol Barlik, 47, Douglaston, Oct. 15, endangering the welfare of a child, driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated: with child.
MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS
Vincent Reggero, 33, Downsville, Oct. 6, criminal mischief.
Craig Westerfeld, 52, Fleischmanns, Oct. 8, driving while intoxicated.
Matthew Foy, 32, Bovina Center, Oct. 11, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
Shawn Hess, 45, Norwich, Oct. 15, driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
Nikita Kingsbury, 36, Kortright, Oct. 18, second-degree menacing and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
ONEONTA POLICE
Jeremiah Vonberg, 30, Oneonta, Sept. 24, failure to appear.
Stephanie Shaw, 26, Oneonta, Sept. 27, failure to appear and second-degree criminal contempt.
Drew Sylvester, 30, Oneonta, Sept. 27, nine counts of failure to appear.
Jesse Sklenarik, 31, Oneonta, Sept. 23, petit larceny, second-degree reckless endangerment.
Danisha Philpot, no age given, Monticello, Sept. 30, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, driving while intoxicated:previous conviction, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and endangering the welfare of a child.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Rafael Vives, 42, no address given, Oct. 11, second-degree menacing, first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree criminal contempt and two counts of second-degree burglary.
Jacob Fink, 36, Oneonta, Oct. 15, resisting arrest.
William McLean, 41, Oneonta, Oct. 17, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Mary Waldorf, 35, Unadilla, Oct. 17, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs and reckless driving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.