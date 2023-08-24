Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Eli Stapleton, 30, Middlefield, June 9, fifth-degree conspiracy, criminal mischief and fourth-degree grand larceny.
Andrew Wallace, 31, Poughkeepsie, June 26, criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%, driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child.
Edafe Utsey, 23, Schenectady, July 15, driving while intoxicated and two counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child.
Ian Villanueva, 19, Schoharie, July 26, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest and two counts of second-degree assault.
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Bo Angell, 39, Afton, June 9, first-degree criminal contempt.
Katrina Lott, 44, West Edmeston, June 13, driving while intoxicated-previous conviction within 10 years and driving while intoxicated-alcohol or drugs second offense.
Dylan Shoemaker, 30, Chenango Forks, June 20, second-degree menacing and first-degree criminal contempt.
Sandra Davis, 43, Deposit, June 26, fourth-degree grand larceny.
Nicholas Durbin, 32, Deposit, June 28, first-degree sexual abuse-contact with an individual younger than 11.
James Ryckman, 27, Mount Upton, no date given, driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated with child-first offense.
MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS
Cruz Garcia, 43, Fleischmanns, July 26, first-degree rape.
NORWICH TROOPERS
David Pollock, 24, Oxford, June 18, second-degree burglary, two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal contempt.
Cathleen Reeder, 32, Oxford, July 18, third-degree grand larceny.
Brandon Sampson, 28, Norwich, July 26, second-degree forgery.
Robert E. Colson, 52, Norwich, Aug. 7, third-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree grand larceny.
Rachel Eldred, 37, Smithville, Aug. 9, second-degree criminal mischief.
Stephen McCrady, 45, Greene, Aug. 13, assault, second-degree coercion and petit larceny.
