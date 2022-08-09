Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
David Miller, 38, Richmondville, Aug. 6, driving while intoxicated-two previous convictions.
Brian Harrison, 25, Endicott, Aug. 6, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree fleeing officer in motor vehicle and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Donna Bachorek, 76, Jaffery, New Hampshire, Aug. 7, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Jose A. Juarez-Garrido, 23, Plainfield, New Jersey, Aug. 3, driving while intoxicated, speed in zone and driving without a license.
MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS
Justin T. Valk, 46, Oneonta, Aug. 5, second-degree burglary.
Jose Sanchez Morales, 43, Brooklyn, Aug. 5, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle-alcohol, driving while intoxicated-previous conviction within past 10 years and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Rocky Fink, 47, Plymouth, Aug. 6, criminal obstruction of breathing and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
James Fuller, 35, New Berlin, Aug. 8, driving while ability impiared by drugs — prior conviction.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Thomas Jaquish, 32, Morris, Aug. 7, driving while intoxicated-first offense and two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
SIDNEY TROOPERS
Shane Tarr, 47, Unadilla, Aug. 4, theft of services.
Adham Coughlin, 33, Guilford, Aug. 7, second-degree criminal contempt.
Mose Yarom, 35, New Haven, Connecticut, Aug. 8, driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
