Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Darren Burrows, 23, Hancock, Feb. 27, second-degree vehicular assault.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
Katrina Patenaude, 40, Cherry Valley, Feb. 22, assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon, second-degree menacing:weapon, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest.
SIDNEY TROOPERS
Bradley Goodrich, 31, Greene, Feb. 25, second-degree menacing:weapon, second-degree reckless endangerment and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon:previous conviction.
