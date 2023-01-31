Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Kenneth Palu, 33, Enterprise, Alabama, Jan. 30, criminal possession of a firearm.
MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS
Hayes Hathaway, 49, Hamden, two counts of second-degree menacing, false written statement and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
April T. Bishop, 44, Cobleskill, Jan. 5, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating an uninspected vehicle.
Christopher M. Hertzler, 36, Schenevus, Jan. 5, second-degree criminal contempt.
Nakia A. Facey, 38, Oneonta, Jan. 7, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating an uninspected vehicle.
Christopher M. Kinney, 21, Oneida, Jan. 7, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and no stop lamps.
Richard J. Polimeni, 20, Oneonta, Jan. 9, first-degree attempted assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Eli W. Stapleton, 31, Oneonta, Jan. 10, petit larceny.
Devin LaValley, 34, Burlington, Jan. 11, second-degree criminal contempt.
Juvenile, Cherry Valley, Jan. 17, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Nichole Conklin, 31, Cooperstown, Jan. 18, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Jennifer McCoy, 49, Oneonta, Jan. 19, operating motor vehicle while registration is suspended.
PRINCETOWN TROOPERS
Robert Alexander, 34, Esperance, Jan. 12, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated:previous conviction within past 10 years.
Timothy Wainwright, 61, Middleburgh, Jan. 18, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
