Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
David Crewell, 50, Schoharie, Nov. 30, second-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle-alcohol, driving while intoxicated-first offense and reckless driving.
Michael Todtschinder, 23, Middleburgh, Dec. 1, second-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, putting noisome or unwholesome substances on a highway and third-degree bail jumping.
13-year-old, Middleburgh, Dec. 4, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration.
14-year-old, Fultonham, Dec. 4, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration.
MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS
Dorothy West, 38, Arkville, Nov. 30, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
Thomas Filupeit, 66, Margaretville, Dec. 2, fourth-degree stalking, first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree aggravated harassment.
Leonardo Cordero, 38, Arkville, Dec. 4, second-degree criminal contempt.
Margaret VanHoesen, 51, Central Bridge, Dec. 4, petit larceny.
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
George Sydlar, 73, Davenport, Nov. 23, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Kody MacDonald, 32, Colchester, Nov. 24, second-degree criminal contempt.
Brett Conklin, 50, Walton, Nov. 25, second-degree criminal contempt.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Tyler Katalinas, 26, Otego, Nov. 10, operating while vehicle registration is suspended.
Nathan A. Clemens, 25, no address given, Nov. 13, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, no distinctive plate, failure to notify DMV of address change and disobeying a traffic control device.
Katy R. Cole, 31, Middlefield, Nov. 18, driving while intoxicated, refusal of breath screening test, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, failure to keep right and failure to notify DMV of address change.
Douglas Deraway, 35, Waterville, Nov. 25, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating vehicle without insurance and while registration is suspended.
Jonathan K. Stein, 25, Delhi, Dec. 1, second-degree harassment.
