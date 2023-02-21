Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Darin Wignall, 31, Binghamton, Feb. 15, second-degree robbery.
Irina Irimescu, 33, Hancock, Feb. 15, second-degree robbery.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Jeanne Prisco, 49, Feb. 18, resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1% with prior conviction, driving while intoxicated:prior conviction, driving while intoxicated.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Linda Smith, 58, Jefferson, Feb. 11, third-degree stalking and second-degree criminal mischief.
Aaron Stevens, 30, Oneonta, Feb. 14, second-degree burglary.
Kimberly Steeley, 32, Worcester, Feb. 18, second-degree hindering prosecution.
SIDNEY TROOPERS
Brittany Stage, 28, Sidney, Jan. 10, assault.
Rosann McChesney, 31, Sidney, Jan. 14, second-degree aggravated harassment.
Dylan Moffitt, 26, Afton, Jan. 19, driving while intoxicated:previous conviction within the past 10 years.
Michael Bush, 37, Sidney, Jan. 22, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated:first offense.
Joseph Hahn, 27, Walton, Feb. 13, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving while ability impaired by drugs:prior conviction within 10 years and driving while intoxicated:prior conviction within 10 years.
STAMFORD TROOPERS
Joshua Angle, 36, Andes, Jan. 4, false personation and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Gregory Huzinec, 65, Norwich, Jan. 6, third-degree grand larceny.
