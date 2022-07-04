Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Bianca Jean, 30, Elmont, July 1, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
Lacey Moore, 24, Deposit, July 3, criminal possession of a weapon.
Dillon Rought, 29, Deposit, July 3, criminal possession of a weapon.
MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS
Scott Conrad, 29, Delhi, June 17, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
Robert Balcom, 67, Margaretville, July 1, driving while intoxicated.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Shaney Stevens, 50, Coventry, July 4, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
