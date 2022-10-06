Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Donna James, 43, Milford, Sept. 14, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating without insurance and a suspended registration.
Darren L. Marriott, 43, Springfield, Sept. 17, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Amy L. Schermerhorn, 49, New Berlin, Sept. 17, driving while intoxicated.
Justin M. Dineen, 31, Otego, Sept. 18, second-degree criminal contempt.
Robert A. Furman, 36, Laurens, Sept. 19, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Timothy M. Stone, 44, Middlefield, Sept. 20, endangering the welfare of a child.
Lindsay Stott-Collins, 39, Burlington Flats, Sept. 21, operating an unregistered vehicle with a suspended registration, improper plates and no insurance.
PRINCETOWN TROOPERS
14-year-old, Central Bridge, Sept. 8, making a terroristic threat.
Ryan Sprague, 37, Summit, Sept. 16, driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
SIDNEY TROOPERS
Duane Hollenbeck, 53, Moravia, Sept. 7, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon: ammunition clip and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon: five or more firearms.
Dakota Devaul, 27, Norwich, Sept. 8, third-degree burglary and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
STAMFORD TROOPERS
Shannon Whitcomb, 52, Grand Gorge, Aug. 22, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
Mark Seeley, 57, Walton, Sept. 11, second-degree menacing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.